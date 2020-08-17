Cedar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.50. 5,592,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.