Cedar Capital LLC Sells 19,256 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

