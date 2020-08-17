Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. 1,497,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

