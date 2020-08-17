Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

