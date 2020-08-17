Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Chevron worth $386,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 165.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 135,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 71.4% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

CVX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 10,457,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

