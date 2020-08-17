Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 19,750,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,341,764. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

