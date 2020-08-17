Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Codexis by 330.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 335.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 154,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,135. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.63.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

