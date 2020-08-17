Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Codexis by 330.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 335.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 154,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,135. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

