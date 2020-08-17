Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,132 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after buying an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,634,000 after buying an additional 137,057 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. 1,769,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

