Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

