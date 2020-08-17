Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

