Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

OFC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. 363,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

