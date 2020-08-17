Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.98. 114,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $268.77 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

