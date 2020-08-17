Cryptaur Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,848.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $17,848.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

