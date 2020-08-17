CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 550 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,111. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

