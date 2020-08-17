CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

