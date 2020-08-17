CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $289.22. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

