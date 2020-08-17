CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.61 on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

