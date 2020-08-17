CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,123,000 after buying an additional 193,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.60. 12,798,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

