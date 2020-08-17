CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

