CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.