CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 3,141 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

