CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 329 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.50. 5,592,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

