CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.25 on Monday, reaching $1,517.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,489.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

