CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.