Datum Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $39,208.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.74 or 0.05624870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

