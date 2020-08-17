Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Receives GBX 292.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

DOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

DOM stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 339 ($4.43). 1,297,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 121.07. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($262,727.15).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

