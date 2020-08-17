Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $10.09 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1,674.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

