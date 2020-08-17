Dusk Network (DUSK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.67 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $692.74 or 0.05624870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,765,165 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

