Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. 1,671,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,144. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

