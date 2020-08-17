Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 378.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. 2,703,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

