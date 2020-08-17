Elrond (ERD) Achieves Market Cap of $266.00 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $266.00 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,323,533,427 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.