E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stake Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

ETFC traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

