Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0023

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $21.22 million and $1.16 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,588,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,427,605,394 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bitfinex, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.