Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,430 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $42.64. 15,515,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

