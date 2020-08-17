Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $212.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.49 million and the lowest is $193.46 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $233.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $863.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.49 million to $915.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $899.34 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $960.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. 321,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

