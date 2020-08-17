Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Up 60.3% This Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $173,095.22 and $176.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,215,412 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.