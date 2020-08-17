Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $54,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.20.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 943 shares of company stock valued at $163,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.27. 1,557,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,638. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

