GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $335,076.51

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $335,076.51 and $21,230.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,277.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.37 or 0.03554271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.11 or 0.02607258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00543346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00765206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00700642 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

