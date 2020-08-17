GNY Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $978.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

