Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Shares of GER stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,596. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

