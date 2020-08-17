Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.
Shares of GER stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,596. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.