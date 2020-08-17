Gossip Coin One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $106,738.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gossip Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

