Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $159,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 248,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 4,197,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,878. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

