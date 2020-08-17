HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,905.45

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $97,905.45 and approximately $2,989.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

