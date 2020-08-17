Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Home Depot worth $1,017,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.24. 5,498,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $289.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

