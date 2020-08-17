Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

