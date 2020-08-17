Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE HON traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.76. 2,816,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

