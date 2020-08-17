HOQU Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $346,557.30 and approximately $3.94 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

