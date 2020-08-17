Insider Selling: Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. 6,607,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,100. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

