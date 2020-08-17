Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jay Mcgregor sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $12,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,094. The company has a market capitalization of $418.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 275,665 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

