Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 442 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

